Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is claiming that Donald Trump’s performance at the Iowa caucuses is showing the “weakness of Donald Trump.”

Pritzker, a Biden campaign surrogate, made the remark on MSNBC Monday night as votes were still being counted. Trump ended up winning the contest by a large margin, capturing 51.01% of the votes, followed by Ron DeSantis at 21.23%, Nikki Haley at 19.12% and Vivek Ramaswamy at 7.66%, who later suspended his campaign and endorsed Tr

[Read Full story at source]