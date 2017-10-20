IP Center Director Daryl Lim Invited to Attend High-Level U.S.-Europe Patent Meeting in Munich

Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professor Daryl Lim, Director of the Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, will attend the 33rd Annual US Bar – EPO Liaison Council Meeting between representatives of US Bar groups and the European Patent Office (EPO) from November 14 – 16.

EPO representatives will include President Benoît Battistelli and senior members of the EPO staff. Lim will also meet with members of the EPO Board of Appeals, and attend a dinner hosted by President Battistelli along with the U.S. delegation. As in past years, the agenda is expected to cover EPO initiatives and other issues of contemporary relevance to U.S. businesses and patent practice and end with a presentation of U.S. developments by the visiting delegates.

“It’s an honor for me to attend this high-level meeting between senior members of the U.S. patent bar and senior officials at the EPO,” Lim noted. “This is a group that has influenced the development of European patent policy and the development of US-EU understanding of patent law in significant ways. The invitation both reflects John Marshall’s long-standing international reputation in IP and the difference that the Center continues to make today in fostering dialogue between different stakeholders in the IP world.”

