Breaking News
Home / Top News / IP Center Director Daryl Lim Invited to Attend High-Level U.S.-Europe Patent Meeting in Munich

IP Center Director Daryl Lim Invited to Attend High-Level U.S.-Europe Patent Meeting in Munich

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 mins ago

Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professor Daryl Lim, Director of the Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, will attend the 33rd Annual US Bar – EPO Liaison Council Meeting between representatives of US Bar groups and the European Patent Office (EPO) from November 14 – 16.

EPO representatives will include President Benoît Battistelli and senior members of the EPO staff. Lim will also meet with members of the EPO Board of Appeals, and attend a dinner hosted by President Battistelli along with the U.S. delegation. As in past years, the agenda is expected to cover EPO initiatives and other issues of contemporary relevance to U.S. businesses and patent practice and end with a presentation of U.S. developments by the visiting delegates.

“It’s an honor for me to attend this high-level meeting between senior members of the U.S. patent bar and senior officials at the EPO,” Lim noted. “This is a group that has influenced the development of European patent policy and the development of US-EU understanding of patent law in significant ways. The invitation both reflects John Marshall’s long-standing international reputation in IP and the difference that the Center continues to make today in fostering dialogue between different stakeholders in the IP world.” 

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f502ed69-9371-4d71-9e50-9b99c91f4323

CONTACT: Miller McDonald
The John Marshall Law School 
3124272737
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.