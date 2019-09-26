Breaking News
Home / Top News / IP Technology Labs Receives 2019 Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution

IP Technology Labs Receives 2019 Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Award recognizes innovations in end-to-end IoT security by integrating secure remote access with software-defined-perimeter conditional access technologies

BALTIMORE, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IP Technology Labs®, the global leader of the most reliable secure remote access appliances with agentless software-defined network access control, today announced that it has received the 2019 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading publication covering IoT technologies.  The award honors organizations delivering exemplary solutions that secure IoT devices and networks.

“We are honored to be recognized by IoT Evolution World for our achievements in making IoT connectivity and security a reality,” said Scott Whittle, President of IP Technology Labs. “IpTL is not only committed to solving the connectivity challenges facing IoT deployments, but also to advancing the state-of-art in security with our patented access control innovations.”

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award exemplify innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate IP Technology Labs for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director IoT Evolution World.

“It is my pleasure to recognize IpTL’s Model 7111 Secure Network Gateway with SuperNAC, an innovative solution that earned IP Technology Labs the 2019 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from them in the future.”

The IpTL FastLane™ series of Secure Network Gateway appliances provide secure remote access and software-defined conditional access control in a single fully-managed appliance. Its exclusive SuperNAC™ Trust-and-Control™ features enable access and security for  IP cameras, access control readers, alarm panels, and other IoT based operational technology.  Contact [email protected] for additional information.

About IP Technology Labs LLC. (http://IpTechLabs.com)
IP Technology Labs designs, builds, and markets the FastLane™ line of appliances. Delivering the most reliable remote access with agentless software-defined access control, IpTL’s appliances provide the most reliable, cost-effective way to use any Internet/IP access to connect your remote IoT/M2M devices and applications securely. 

About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on FacebookLinkedIn, and Twitter@tmcnet .

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.