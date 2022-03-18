iPay Launches as a De Facto Payment Gateway for Content Creators in Web 3.0

Los Angeles, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iPay, a payment solution for one of today’s fastest-growing business areas in the creator economy launches as a de facto payment gateway for content creators in web 3.0.

Web 2.0 platforms are no longer relied upon by creators for the infrastructure that they have traditionally given in order to make money. Creators are migrating their audience away from larger platforms and onto their own websites and apps to adopt new monetization strategies. The power of creators can encourage widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies by providing direct, secure, and fast transactions. A currency designed specifically for the creative economy can serve as a monetization tool as well as an investment vehicle for holding and appreciating the value that creators make collectively. iPay aims to use breakthrough blockchain technology to become the major money and method of safe, anonymous virtual transactions for industries not limited to: mainstream/adult creators, gaming, gambling, and more, including their migration to the metaverse.

Digital content providers can use platforms like iFans to develop an online community and sell their work directly to their followers and subscribers. iFans is enabled by a digital paywall for direct monetization, unlike social networking networks where users generate money indirectly through advertisements placed within their content. Even if they don’t want to work full-time as a digital content developer, they can make money by selling their work on iFans in their leisure time.

As more creators, creative platforms, and industries spurned by banks and big tech flock to iPay, they will be able to take advantage of not only all of the benefits we’ve listed, but also serve as a repository for the enormous appreciating value they’re generating collectively.

iPay is much more than a utility token. Its chances would be excellent if that were the only factor. However, the goal is to present it as a game-changer by realizing the vast and explosive value that the creator, adult, and gaming sectors generate collectively through a token and the transactions conducted through it.

With the expansion of these industries into the virtual reality metaverse, the growing market for NFTs within them, the need for secure and anonymous virtual payment solutions, and the rapid adoption of cryptocurrencies, iPay will be positioned as the right token, in the right place, with the right ideas and vision, at the right time.

iPay aims to become the biggest payment corridor for content creators

The current value of the creator economy is 104 billion dollars, with a forecast of 5.25 trillion dollars by 2030. The current worth of the cryptocurrency market is 2.5 trillion dollars, and it is expected to grow to 250 trillion dollars by 2030. The market for NFTs is currently worth $100 million. And by 2030, the market is predicted to have grown 2000 times to a value of 204 billion dollars. The current market value of the metaverse is $47 billion. This market is expected to grow to a size of $2.4 trillion.

All of this suggests that in the next 10 years, the number of crypto transactions will increase by a factor of five. The creators and those who appreciate their products will be the key engines of this growth, and iPay is positioned in this arena to benefit from it. Consider what it would be like if those who used iPhones could also invest in and benefit from the device’s growing popularity. This is one of the key advantages of utilizing iPay over the existing field of cryptocurrencies, which will develop at an exponential rate over the next decade in terms of usage and market.

iPay creates a safe, anonymous means for virtual transactions to be put into direct use and serve as a mode of investment in the industries which are set to fuel and benefit most from the exponential growth of these markets.

Use cases are frequently seen as the alpha and omega of possible success in the crypto coin arena. Moreover, in the best cases, coins can be used as acceptable methods of payment or tied to a specific utility. iPay has a major advantage in this industry because by the time of its launch it will already be integrated in the multi-million dollar iFans platform and a few others. In this initial beta phase of integration onto a major creator platform, iPay will be able to incentivize and perfect modes of adoption by fans and creators. The objective is to draw in other platforms including brick and mortar businesses that may be looking to expand into streaming services, virtual reality, and migration to the metaverse.

Some of these potential partnerships are already in an early phase of development and integration. Factoring in all of these potential market opportunities, iPay aims to become a major player in these fast developing sectors. These sectors include the incredible growth of collectibles in the form of NFTs. In the near term, iFans will be the first platform to host an exclusive marketplace offering NFTs only available for purchase with iPay. In the longer term, the team behind iPay will be preparing the tools needed for all partners and platforms to integrate their offerings into the metaverse. To achieve this, they have the advantage of working with long-standing personal contacts who have for the last decade been constructing the metaverse’s architecture and underlying technology.

To learn more about iPay Token visit www.ipaytoken.com

