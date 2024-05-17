SARASOTA, Fla., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IPG , a global leader in packaging solutions, is at the forefront of innovation yet again. With the recent launch of their second Virtual Showroom , IPG is revolutionizing the way customers engage with packaging technology.

“Step into a virtual realm where boundaries blur, and possibilities for safe and secure packing are endless,” explains Kim Poeta, Digital Marketing Director. “The IPG Virtual Showroom offers a cutting-edge 3D experience, allowing users to explore packaging machinery in unprecedented detail. From the comfort of their own device, customers can immerse themselves in a 360° view of IPG’s state-of-the-art equipment, gaining valuable insights into features and functionality.”

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. With augmented reality integration, the Virtual Showroom brings IPG’s packaging solutions directly to the customer’s workspace. Imagine being able to visualize machinery in your own environment, assessing its fit and functionality with unparalleled ease. This groundbreaking feature not only enhances convenience but also provides invaluable insights into the practical application of IPG’s showroom technology.

Beyond its immersive capabilities, the Virtual Showroom serves as a comprehensive training platform. Through interactive simulations and demonstrations, users can master the intricacies of IPG’s machinery, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency before even having the product in hand. This allows for employees to be trained before the machinery is physically installed, minimizing downtime, and maximizing productivity from day one.

“Accessibility lies at the heart of IPG’s vision, and the Virtual Showroom is no exception,” states Jason Fisher, VP Marketing & Client Services. “Whether you’re across the street or across the globe, access to cutting-edge packaging solutions is just a click away. With IPG’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, the Virtual Showroom represents a new frontier in customer satisfaction.”

Join IPG on the journey into the future of packaging technology. To experience the Virtual Showroom firsthand, visit the Virtual Showroom today. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the latest advancements in packaging!

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For information about the IPG, visit www.itape.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Kim Poeta

Digital Marketing Director

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4df942b0-a354-431d-bcff-a5c41f5001e0