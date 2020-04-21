Breaking News
IPG Leads the Industry on Ad Age A-List

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

McCann Worldgroup and Weber Shandwick Named to Top 10
R/GA Named Comeback Agency of the Year
Mediahub is Media Agency of the Year
FCB Named a Standout Agency
The Martin Agency Named Agency to Watch

New York, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that with six of its agencies honored by Ad Age on its A-List and related rankings, the company leads the industry in terms of number of agencies recognized on the trade publication’s prestigious annual ranking of the industry’s top marketing and communications agencies. 

McCann Worldgroup and Weber Shandwick were named among the top 10, with R/GA Named Comeback Agency of the Year and Mediahub named Media Agency of the Year. FCB was named a Standout Agency, and The Martin Agency was listed as an Agency to Watch.

“We are always proud of our agencies and the work they do for clients,” commented Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of IPG. “We have never been more proud of our people and our agencies than during the last several weeks.  We have seen, under the most challenging of circumstances, agencies produce market-moving work for clients that is respectful and appreciative of the seriousness of our current situation, celebrates our front-line workers, and stays true to our clients’ brands and purpose.”  

“We share the honor with all the A-listers. Not just with our agencies on the list and the whole industry. We share the honor with the people working in medical and health care, transit, delivery, grocery and pharmacies, and all the other A-listers out there, working every day to make a positive impact in the world. They are the true heroes,” he continued.

For more on how IPG and its agencies are working to support their clients and their people during COVID-19, please visit the IPG website and its section on agency work.  

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

