Report Utilizes Multiple Frameworks Including GRI, SASB and TCFD

Includes Limited Assurance on Certain ESG Metrics, Including Emissions from Business Travel for the First Time

New York, NY, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced the release of its eighth annual ESG report. This is the company’s second report to combine various reporting frameworks into one comprehensive disclosure, including GRI Standards, SASB Standards, TCFD recommendations, UN Global Compact and UN Sustainable Development Goals. This is the second year that IPG engaged an external third party to perform a limited assurance engagement on certain greenhouse gas (GHG) and employee diversity metrics, and the first year to include limited assurance over Scope 3, Category 6: GHG emissions from business travel. This Report of Independent Accountants covers 2021 metrics and is included within IPG’s ESG Report linked below.

You can view and download IPG’s 2022 ESG Report here .

The IPG ESG Report covers a range of topics including IPG’s five strategic priorities: climate action, human capital, diversity, equity and inclusion, responsible media and content, and data ethics and privacy. Highlights include the company’s submission of emission reduction targets to the Science Based Target initiative, continued release of its EEO-1 numbers around the racial composition of leadership, and a continued focus on work across the organization related to sustainable consumer behavior, media responsibility and human capital.

“At IPG, we understand that our success as an organization is grounded in our ability to engage with a range of stakeholders to drive positive outcomes” noted Philippe Krakowsky, IPG’s Chief Executive Officer. “That includes growth – predicated on helping our clients win in a digital economy – as well as strong financial performance. We are equally focused on supporting the health of our people, and the work we do to benefit communities in which we live and work,” he continued.

“As we head into 2023, we are excited to continue our momentum in pushing industry boundaries when it comes to ESG,” said Jemma Gould, IPG’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Reducing carbon emissions in our office spaces, engaging our supply chain on emission reduction initiatives and furthering our client partnerships are some of the areas we plan to focus on this year,” she continued.

This past year, IPG made strides as the first company in its industry to announce a forward-looking framework for managing new clients in the oil and gas space. IPG was also recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the third year in a row, as well as the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and the FTSE4Good Index, each for the fourth consecutive year.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediabrands, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439