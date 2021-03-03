IPG Releases Sixth Annual GRI Report

Breaking News
Report Reflects New Level of ESG Transparency for the Company as it Expands Emissions Measurements and Human Capital Disclosures

New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced the release of its sixth annual sustainability report utilizing the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards framework.  The report represents a step forward for the company and its long-term commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs. The new report tracks IPG’s global energy usage and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire portfolio, reflecting IPG’s commitment to climate action. The new report also aligns with IPG’s UN Global Compact Communication on Progress, and focuses heavily on human capital disclosures, including those around parental leave, gender pay equity, and diversity data. IPG is working toward further ESG reporting enhancements, utilizing additional standards, and frameworks.

The company’s 2020 GRI report can be accessed on our website https://www.interpublic.com/sustainability-reports/.

“ESG is a key area of focus for IPG” noted Philippe Krakowsky, IPG’s Chief Executive Officer. “As a leader in marketing services, and a citizen of the communities where our employees live, work, and vote, we welcome the responsibility to operate sustainably, contributing to a healthier society and a healthier planet,” he continued.

“We are proud of the work IPG is doing in the environmental, social and governance arena,” noted Michael Roth, IPG’s Executive Chairman. “Our work in this GRI Report is a clear indicator of not only what we have accomplished, but importantly, where we are headed. We understand the importance of climate goals and climate action; treating our people fairly, and ensuring equity and inclusion at our companies and maintaining governance structures that support these types of programs,” he continued.

This past year, IPG has been recognized with a number of honors for its work around ESG such as inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America, the FTSE4Good, and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index. In addition, IPG was named, for the 12th year to the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, recognizing our policies for LGBTQ+ employees.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Jemma Gould
(Press)
(212) 704-1327

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

