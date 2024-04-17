New York, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — General Motors has recognized Interpublic Group’s (NYSE: IPG) Commonwealth//McCann as one of its top global suppliers of 2023 during its annual Supplier of the Year recognition event in Miami. Founded in 2013, Commonwealth//McCann is the dedicated global agency collective for the Chevrolet brand. In total, 86 suppliers were recognized this year, and this is the fifth time Commonwealth//McCann has won the distinguished award (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023).
“We’re honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we’re pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what’s possible,” said Jeff Morrison, Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect.”
Rigorous Selection Process Emphasizes Shared Values and Results
A global, cross-functional GM team rigorously selects Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM’s values, and commitment to achieving GM’s ambitious goals.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized again as one of General Motors’ top suppliers in the world,” said Grant Theron, IPG’s Global Client Lead for General Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth//McCann. “This year’s award is particularly meaningful to our team during a time of incredible transformation and the launch of a new brand platform – “Together let’s drive.” As our track record shows, we remain deeply committed to bringing GM and Chevrolet a modern offering that delivers real results and world-class creative.”
The GPSC Priority Wheel guides the selection process, prioritizing the customer in every aspect of supply chain decision-making. This framework prioritizes three core values: Safety, Inclusion and Relationships. These foundational values underpin all other priorities, including Sustainability, Innovation, Execution, Resilience and Profitability. By emphasizing these values, GPSC fosters a robust, diverse, collaborative partnership ecosystem that drives mutual success for GM and its suppliers.
In addition to earning the 2023 General Motors’ Supplier of the Year award, Commonwealth//McCann has received numerous creative awards over the years in partnership with Chevrolet, including Cannes, Clio, Webby, and The One Show, among others. It was also the recipient of last year’s Effie Awards, the industry’s gold standard for measuring marketing effectiveness. Chevrolet was ranked as the 5th most effective brand in the world in the 2023 Effie Index.
GM’s 2023 Supplier of the Year award winners are:
Adient
Allegis Global Solutions
Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.
Aptiv
Ascent Global Logistics
Attentive Industries, Inc.
Auto Warehousing
Transportation Co., Ltd.
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF Corporation
Bethel Automotive
Safety Systems Co., Ltd.
Bridgestone Corporation
Chinyang Automotive Co., Ltd.
Chunil Cargo Transportation Co., Ltd.
Chunil Engineering Co., Ltd.
CMA CGM
Commonwealth//McCann
Cooper Standard
Daeyong Industry
Dedicated Logistics LLC
Denso International America, Inc.
DN Automotive Corporation
DSV Air & Sea Inc.
DY Auto Corporation
Dynamic Manufacturing, Inc.
ExxonMobil Product Solutions
Fanuc America Corp
Gallagher-Kaiser Corporation
Gentex Corporation
Glovis
GNS North America
GP Strategies
Ground Effects Ltd.
Hanon Systems
Harman
Hendrick Motorsports LLC
Hirotec Mexico
HL Mando
Ideal Contracting, LLC
Ideal Setech LLC
Iljin
J&J Marquardt KG
JPC Automotive Co.
JSL
Katcon Global
Kirchhoff Automotive
KM&I Co., Ltd.
Kuka Systems North America
Kwang Jin
Lear Corporation
Linamar Corporation
Lizhong Wheel Group
Magna International
Maxxis Tires
Michelin
Mobis
Moon Star Express LLC
Morley Companies, Inc.
Neapco Holdings
Nippon Seiki North America
Niterra Co Ltd.
NYX LLC
Piston Group
OPmobility C-Power Business Group
Quaker Houghton
Ridgeview Industries
Ryobi
Schaeffler
Sensata Technologies
Shanghai Daimay Automotive
SHB
SM Namsun Aluminum Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.
Spen-Tech Machine Engineering Corp.
Summit Polymers Inc.
Sungwoo Hitech Co., Ltd.
Teleperformance
Tenneco Powertrain
Thermoflex Corporation
TLE Automotive – D-Troy Logistics
United Road Services
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.
Valeo
Vantage Plastics
Vuteq Corporation
Walbridge
Wooshin Safety Systems Co., Ltd.
Worthington Steel
GM’s 2023 Overdrive Award winners are:
Adient
Astemo
Dedicated Logistics, LLC
DM Control
Gallagher-Kaiser Corporation
Marvell Technology Inc.
Moon Star Express LLC
NYX LLC
About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.89 billion in 2023.
About Commonwealth//McCann
Commonwealth//McCann (www.cw-mccann.com) is an award-winning advertising agency collective founded in 2013 as a division of McCann Worldgroup. The agency is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan and serves the General Motors’ Chevrolet brand. Commonwealth//McCann has offices in North America, South America, Asia and the Middle East. www.cw-mccann.com
About General Motors
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.
