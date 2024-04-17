New York, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — General Motors has recognized Interpublic Group ’s (NYSE: IPG) Commonwealth//McCann as one of its top global suppliers of 2023 during its annual Supplier of the Year recognition event in Miami. Founded in 2013, Commonwealth//McCann is the dedicated global agency collective for the Chevrolet brand. In total, 86 suppliers were recognized this year, and this is the fifth time Commonwealth//McCann has won the distinguished award (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023).

“We’re honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we’re pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what’s possible,” said Jeff Morrison, Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect.”

Rigorous Selection Process Emphasizes Shared Values and Results

A global, cross-functional GM team rigorously selects Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM’s values, and commitment to achieving GM’s ambitious goals.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized again as one of General Motors’ top suppliers in the world,” said Grant Theron, IPG’s Global Client Lead for General Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth//McCann. “This year’s award is particularly meaningful to our team during a time of incredible transformation and the launch of a new brand platform – “Together let’s drive.” As our track record shows, we remain deeply committed to bringing GM and Chevrolet a modern offering that delivers real results and world-class creative.”

The GPSC Priority Wheel guides the selection process, prioritizing the customer in every aspect of supply chain decision-making. This framework prioritizes three core values: Safety, Inclusion and Relationships. These foundational values underpin all other priorities, including Sustainability, Innovation, Execution, Resilience and Profitability. By emphasizing these values, GPSC fosters a robust, diverse, collaborative partnership ecosystem that drives mutual success for GM and its suppliers.

In addition to earning the 2023 General Motors’ Supplier of the Year award, Commonwealth//McCann has received numerous creative awards over the years in partnership with Chevrolet, including Cannes, Clio, Webby, and The One Show, among others. It was also the recipient of last year’s Effie Awards, the industry’s gold standard for measuring marketing effectiveness. Chevrolet was ranked as the 5th most effective brand in the world in the 2023 Effie Index.

GM’s 2023 Supplier of the Year award winners are:

Adient

Allegis Global Solutions

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

Aptiv

Ascent Global Logistics

Attentive Industries, Inc.

Auto Warehousing

Transportation Co., Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF Corporation

Bethel Automotive

Safety Systems Co., Ltd.

Bridgestone Corporation

Chinyang Automotive Co., Ltd.

Chunil Cargo Transportation Co., Ltd.

Chunil Engineering Co., Ltd.

CMA CGM

Commonwealth//McCann

Cooper Standard

Daeyong Industry

Dedicated Logistics LLC

Denso International America, Inc.

DN Automotive Corporation

DSV Air & Sea Inc.

DY Auto Corporation

Dynamic Manufacturing, Inc.

ExxonMobil Product Solutions

Fanuc America Corp

Gallagher-Kaiser Corporation

Gentex Corporation

Glovis

GNS North America

GP Strategies

Ground Effects Ltd.

Hanon Systems

Harman

Hendrick Motorsports LLC

Hirotec Mexico

HL Mando

Ideal Contracting, LLC

Ideal Setech LLC

Iljin

J&J Marquardt KG

JPC Automotive Co.

JSL

Katcon Global

Kirchhoff Automotive

KM&I Co., Ltd.

Kuka Systems North America

Kwang Jin

Lear Corporation

Linamar Corporation

Lizhong Wheel Group

Magna International

Maxxis Tires

Michelin

Mobis

Moon Star Express LLC

Morley Companies, Inc.

Neapco Holdings

Nippon Seiki North America

Niterra Co Ltd.

NYX LLC

Piston Group

OPmobility C-Power Business Group

Quaker Houghton

Ridgeview Industries

Ryobi

Schaeffler

Sensata Technologies

Shanghai Daimay Automotive

SHB

SM Namsun Aluminum Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.

Spen-Tech Machine Engineering Corp.

Summit Polymers Inc.

Sungwoo Hitech Co., Ltd.

Teleperformance

Tenneco Powertrain

Thermoflex Corporation

TLE Automotive – D-Troy Logistics

United Road Services

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Valeo

Vantage Plastics

Vuteq Corporation

Walbridge

Wooshin Safety Systems Co., Ltd.

Worthington Steel

GM’s 2023 Overdrive Award winners are:

Adient

Astemo

Dedicated Logistics, LLC

DM Control

Gallagher-Kaiser Corporation

Marvell Technology Inc.

Moon Star Express LLC

NYX LLC

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.89 billion in 2023.

About Commonwealth//McCann

Commonwealth//McCann ( www.cw-mccann.com ) is an award-winning advertising agency collective founded in 2013 as a division of McCann Worldgroup. The agency is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan and serves the General Motors’ Chevrolet brand. Commonwealth//McCann has offices in North America, South America, Asia and the Middle East. www.cw-mccann.com

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac , Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar , a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com .

# # #

