IPSOS: MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS – OCTOBER 2017

November 17th, 2017
MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF
|Date
|Shares
|Voting rights
|Theoretical*
|Exercisable**
|31 October 2017
|44,436,235
|52,058,508
|50,594,564
*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.
**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.
The information is also available in the « Regulated Information » section of the Ipsos website:
http://www.ipsos.com/Disclosure_Capital
