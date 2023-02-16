IQ Laser Vision Rowland Heights Celebration IQ Laser Vision Rowland Heights Celebration

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IQ Laser Vision, the leader in providing clear vision to clients throughout California and Houston, Texas, is proud to announce the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of its new building occurred on Jan. 21, 2023, at 18501 Gale Avenue, Suite 150, in Rowland Heights, California.

IQ Laser Vision is honored that Congressmember Judy Chu and notable community members attended the grand opening event, where she presented the practice with a certificate of congressional recognition. Congressmember Chu is one of IQ Laser Vision’s many satisfied LASIK patients.

IQ Laser Vision has completed over 300,000 procedures. It is the #1 ZEISS SMILE & EVO ICL Laser Vision Center in the USA. *Based on Experience and Number of Surgeries Performed.

At the new Rowland Heights location and flagship office, people can check out the state-of-the-art facilities and meet the board-certified physicians. The friendly staff is waiting to greet everyone and share information about improving their vision.

The new surgical suite in Rowland Heights will bring the same excellence and service to the residents of Rowland Heights’ greater area.

What sets IQ Laser Vision apart is its attention to detail in providing the right vision plan for patients based on their lifestyle and eye care needs.

With its top-of-the-line technology, including the state-of-the-art Arcscan procedure to provide pristine corneal imaging, IQ Laser Vision eye surgeons recommend the best plan for improving each patient’s vision. Arcscan imaging is the most sophisticated imaging available, drawing patients from all over the country.

Arcscan is the most accurate system and ensures patients qualify for vision procedures. IQ Laser Vision was the first practice offering Arcscan in California and is only one of three in the state. Arcscan provides the most accurate sizing for ICL lenses compared to other systems.

IQ Laser Vision’s experienced ophthalmologists have performed LASIK corrective surgery, treated cataract patients, and proudly offer the EVO ICL lens. The EVO ICL is an implantable lens to correct nearsightedness and astigmatism, which works exceptionally well for people with thin corneas and high prescriptions.

IQ Laser Vision also treats nearsightedness and astigmatism using ZEISS SMILE. The minimally invasive procedure uses a state-of-the-art femtosecond laser to correct vision.

IQ Laser Vision also offers Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE), providing permanent vision clarity, especially for people over 50. The confidence in the work done by IQ Laser Vision is so high that the manufacturers of the EVO ICL lenses, Staar Surgical, and the creators of ZEISS SMILE have personally visited this new location to partner with the practice for future success.

Satisfied patients include celebrities, professional athletes, and everyday people who have submitted positive Yelp reviews, referred family and friends, and traveled to receive treatment.

Please help the practice celebrate the newest location in Rowland Heights and see for yourself how the team of experts at IQ Laser Vision helps each patient achieve clearer and sharper vision quickly and safely.

