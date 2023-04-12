Encino, California, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IQ Optical is proud to announce that it now offers same-day service for prescription glasses. IQ Optical is an optical store in Encino, Los Angeles where customers can get specialized eye exams and get their prescription glasses on the same business day.

This new service is ideal for emergency cases where customers urgently need a new set of prescription glasses and cannot wait for more than 24 hours to receive them. IQ Optical can manufacture same day glasses in Los Angeles for any type of prescription glasses regardless of their strength and eyeglass frame. Available in hundreds of styles with premium coatings and lenses.

Same Day Glasses and Eye Exams

This new same-day service will improve the overall customer experience and set IQ Optical apart from many of its competitors. Customers will have an easy time getting their eye exams which are available Tuesday through Saturday even without an appointment.

When they’ve gotten a diagnosis and a prescription, customers can get them within the same business day and start wearing their new glasses immediately. This is an incredibly convenient way for people who look for “same day glasses near me”. Instead of customers waiting for up to two weeks as many do in other optical stores, IQ Optical is cutting down the waiting time to make it as easy as possible for customers to get the glasses they need.

IQ Optical offers high performance lenses that are tailored for maximizing performance at any task and are great for customers who need glasses with extra support. This optical store has provided excellent services to customers for several years and it’s only getting better. Customers get specialized, comprehensive eye exams and the best lenses to match.

Tailored Optical Experience at IQ Optical

IQ Optical prides itself on providing the best, tailored optical solutions for its diverse clientele. IQ Optical has a team of vision experts who are dedicated to getting their customers the best high-quality prescription lenses, the best frames, and the best customer service.

The IQ Optical team comprises of experienced opticians, independent optometrists, customer service representatives, and even manufacturing experts. The level of expertise from the team is what makes IQ Optical one of the best optical stores in Los Angeles. This experienced team of optical professionals has helped countless customers improve their lifestyles by getting them the best lens coatings and prescription glasses they ever had.

Customers will get a customized pair of prescription glasses that suits their individual needs and aesthetic preferences so that they are not just happy with the quality of their lenses but with the looks of the glasses as well. Customers also have the option to go for lens replacement in case they just need to update the lenses but want to retain or reuse their own eyeglass frame.

Since prescription lenses can get scratched and outdated, customers can get premium new ones instead of purchasing a whole new set of glasses. Replacing lenses can greatly improve a customer’s quality of life and even their work performance. IQ Optical takes great pride in providing this kind of support to its customers and takes great care in making sure that they get lenses that meet their individual needs.

About IQ Optical

IQ Optical is an optical store in Los Angeles that offers specialized eye exams and same-day services to its customers. The store provides prescription glasses, lens replacement, eye exams, and prescription sunglasses as well.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/iq-optical-now-offers-same-day-service-for-prescription-glasses/