Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / iQIYI INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against iQIYI, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before June 15

iQIYI INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against iQIYI, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before June 15

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired iQIYI, Inc. (“iQIYI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IQ) securities during the period from March 29, 2018 through April 7, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 15, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that iQIYI failed to disclose that: (i) the Company inflated its revenue figures; (ii) the Company inflated its user numbers; and (iii) the Company inflated its expenses and prices of assets to cover up other fraud.

On April 7, 2020, the investment research firm Wolfpack Research released a report alleging that iQIYI “inflated its 2019 revenue by approximately RMB 8-13 billion, or 27%-44%” by “overstating its user numbers by approximately 42%-60%” and “inflat[ing] its expenses, the prices it pays for content, other assets and acquisitions in order to burn off fake cash to hide the fraud from its auditor and investors.” On this news, iQIYI ADSs fell $0.99 per share over the rest of the trading day and the next full trading day, or 5.6%, to close at $16.51 on April 8, 2020.

If you acquired iQIYI securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
[email protected]
www.kmllp.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.