SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PubMatic, (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, and iQIYI International, an on-demand video streaming service providing beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international viewers, today announced an expanded partnership through the implementation of PubMatic’s OpenWrap OTT.

As premium over the top (OTT) streaming services embrace programmatic to maximise revenue, expose their inventory to more advertisers and provide a better ad experience for viewers, unified auction solutions are becoming increasingly popular.

OpenWrap OTT is PubMatic’s unified auction solution for OTT and connected TV (CTV) publishers. The solution offers publishers:

Higher yield through aggregated demand and brand-safe private marketplaces and bespoke deals

Optimized ad pods and a TV-like experience that provide a better user experience, enhance engagement, and increase revenue opportunities

Through cutting-edge technology, iQIYI International delivers relevant and customized premium drama series, movies, variety shows, and anime worldwide.

After implementing OpenWrap OTT, iQIYI saw a 6x increase in programmatic revenue.

“We’re thrilled with the results we’ve seen since implementing OpenWrap OTT,” said Frankie Fu, VP International at iQIYI. “We’ve had an immediate uplift in both bid requests and overall programmatic revenue. The PubMatic team worked hand-in-hand with our Southeast Asia and China teams to identify the optimal monetisation setup for our platform, and get it implemented quickly and efficiently.”

“We have been supporting iQIYI for several years as they move increasingly into the programmatic space,” said John Martin, Senior Director, OpenWrap, at PubMatic. “We are helping them lead as a growing global streaming platform while maximising revenue through unified programmatic auctions.”

Learn more about iQIYI’s success with OpenWrap OTT.

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About iQIYI International

Headquartered in Singapore, iQIYI International is an on-demand video streaming service providing beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international viewers. Offering both ad-supported and VIP subscription services, iQIYI International delivers premium drama series, movies, variety shows, and anime; with local languages and subtitles; powered by cutting-edge technology. iQIYI International also makes its technology available to other entertainment services through SaaS partnerships. iQIYI International can be enjoyed on any device via iQ.com and the app. iQIYI International is owned by iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ).

Contact:

Alice Ren

Email: alice.ren@pubmatic.com