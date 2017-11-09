IR Højrente A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of IR Højrente A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 10 November 2017 in the ISIN below.

IR Højrente A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).

ISIN: DK0060642130 Name: IR Højrente A/S Volume before change: 9,582 shares (DKK 9,582,000) Change: 115 shares (DKK 115,000) Volume after change: 9,697 shares (DKK 9,697,000) Subscription price: DKK 13,963 Face value: DKK 1,000 Short name: IRAHOJ Orderbook ID: 131552

