IR Højrente A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of IR Højrente A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 10 November 2017 in the ISIN below.
IR Højrente A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).
|ISIN:
|DK0060642130
|Name:
|IR Højrente A/S
|Volume before change:
|9,582 shares (DKK 9,582,000)
|Change:
|115 shares (DKK 115,000)
|Volume after change:
|9,697 shares (DKK 9,697,000)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 13,963
|Face value:
|DKK 1,000
|Short name:
|IRAHOJ
|Orderbook ID:
|131552
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.