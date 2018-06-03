LONDON (Reuters) – The world should stand up to Washington’s bullying behavior, Iran’s foreign minister was quoted as saying on Sunday by state media in a letter to counterparts, as the top diplomat intensifies efforts to save a nuclear deal after a U.S. exit.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran calls on world to stand up to Trump, save nuclear deal - June 3, 2018
- At least 46 migrants dead after boat sinks off Tunisian coast - June 3, 2018
- Bayer launches $7 billion cash call to fund Monsanto deal - June 3, 2018