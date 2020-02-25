Iran confirms two more coronavirus deaths – media

Two more Iranians infected with a coronavirus have died, media website Eghtesaonline said on Tuesday, taking to 14 the toll in the Islamic Republic, which has the highest tally of deaths outside China, where the virus emerged late last year.
