Iran denies decision taken to send downed plane’s black boxes abroad: IRNA

Iran is seeking to examine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the official IRNA news agency reported, denying an earlier report that a decision had been taken to send the plane’s recorders to Ukraine.
