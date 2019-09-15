Iran dismisses as ‘pointless’ U.S. claims about Aramco attacks: TV

Iran dismissed as “pointless” U.S. claims that Tehran was behind drone attacks which hit two of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil installations on Saturday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday.
