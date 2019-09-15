Iran dismisses U.S. claim it was behind Saudi oil strikes, says ready for war

Iran rejected accusations by the United States that it was behind attacks on Saudi oil plants that risk disrupting world energy supplies and warned on Sunday that U.S. bases and aircraft carriers in the region were in range of its missiles.
