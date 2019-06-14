Iran fast-boats preventing towing of damaged Altair tanker: source

Iranian military fast-boats in the Gulf of Oman are preventing two privately owned tug boats from towing away an oil tanker damaged in attacks on Thursday, a U.S. official said on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
