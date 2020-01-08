Iran fires missiles at Iraqi bases in retaliation for U.S. strike on commander

Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
