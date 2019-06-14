Iran foreign minister: U.S. allegations over tanker attacks part of ‘sabotage diplomacy’

Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that the U.S. allegations against Iran over the Gulf of Oman tanker attacks were part of “sabotage diplomacy” adopted by a so-called B Team, which he has said includes U.S. national security adviser John Bolton.
