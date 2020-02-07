Iran Guards to disclose new information about U.S. base attack: ISNA

Iran will soon disclose new information about the missile attack it carried out against a U.S. base in Iraq last month, the ISNA news agency on Friday reported Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Guards’ aerospace division, as saying.
