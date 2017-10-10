Iran has ‘all options on table’ if U.S. blacklists Revolutionary Guards

LONDON (Reuters) – Iran told the United States on Tuesday that it will keep “all options on table” if President Donald Trump designate its elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
