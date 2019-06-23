Iran lawmakers chant ‘Death to America’ as U.S. called ‘terrorist’

Iranian lawmakers chanted “Death to America” during a parliament session on Sunday after a speaker accused the United States of being the “real world terrorist”, amid escalating tension with Washington following the downing of an unmanned U.S. drone.
