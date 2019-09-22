The chief executive of the Swedish firm which owns the Stena Impero, the British-flagged tanker detained by Tehran on July 19, said he had been informed that the vessel may be released later on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran may release British-flagged tanker within hours, Swedish owner says - September 22, 2019
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas after storming shopping mall - September 22, 2019
- Firefighters in Bolivia lose hope of taming blazes as burned area doubles - September 22, 2019