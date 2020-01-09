Iran most likely downed Ukraine airliner with missiles, U.S. officials believe

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian air defenses, U.S. officials said on Thursday, and President Donald Trump said he did not believe the crash was due to a mechanical issue.
