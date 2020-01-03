Iran’s supreme leader appointed the deputy commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, as the replacement for Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the elite force who was killed in a U.S. air strike on Friday, state media reported.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after killing - January 3, 2020
- Ghosn used our jets illegally in escape from Japan, Turkish company says - January 3, 2020
- Iraq president condemns U.S. strike, urges restraint - January 3, 2020