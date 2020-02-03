Iran not sharing evidence from airline crash with Ukraine after audio leak: Iran official

Iran is no longer sharing evidence from the investigation into the Ukraine airliner crash with Ukraine after audio from the investigation was leaked by Ukrainian media, the director in charge of accident investigations at Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization was quoted as saying on Monday.
