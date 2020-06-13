Iran prepared to retaliate if U.S. stopped Venezuela-bound tankers: news agency

An Iranian news agency close to the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday Iran’s naval forces were preparing to target U.S. commercial vessels in the Gulf last month in case U.S. forces interfered with Venezuela-bound Iranian oil tankers.
