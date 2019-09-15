Iran rejects U.S. claim it was behind Saudi oil strikes, says ready for war

Iran dismissed accusations by the United States that it was behind attacks on Saudi oil plants that risk disrupting global energy supplies and warned on Sunday that U.S. bases and aircraft carriers in the region were in range of its missiles.
