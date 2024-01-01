Iran security chief praises ‘brave actions’ of Houthi rebels who have attacked Israeli-linked vessels in shipping laneIsrael-Gaza war – live updatesIran has rejected US and British calls to end its support for attacks by Houthi rebels on Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea and claimed that the accusations are baseless interference as its navy dispatched a destroyer to the vital shipping lane.The Alborz destroyer, operating as a military vessel of the 94th flotilla of the Iranian navy, crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea on Monday. The move came as Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), met Mohammed Abdulsalam, the Houthi spokesperson, praising the rebel fighters’ “brave actions” against “Zionist aggression”. Continue reading…

