Iran says attacks on ‘terrorists’ in Damascus suburbs to continue: agency

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran said on Sunday that attacks will continue on Damascus suburbs held by “terrorists”, but elsewhere Iran and Syria will respect a U.N. resolution demanding a 30-day truce to allow aid access and medical evacuation, Iranian news agencies reported.
