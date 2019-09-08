Iran says cuts in commitment allowed under nuclear deal: Fars

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday Iran’s reduction of commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal were allowed under the accord, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
