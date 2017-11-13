ANKARA (Reuters) – Iran said on Monday that it does not interfere in Lebanon and that comments on Sunday by Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as Lebanese prime minister on Saudi TV nine days ago, gave hope he would soon return to his country, state TV reported.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran says does not interfere in Lebanese state affairs: TV - November 13, 2017
- Southeast Asia not taking South China Sea thaw for granted: summit draft - November 13, 2017
- Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran, killing at least 332 - November 13, 2017