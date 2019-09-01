Iran says Hezbollah’s attack on Israel’s army was a retaliatory move: IRNA

Hezbollah’s policy is aimed at safeguarding the interests of Lebanon, Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted a senior Iranian security official as saying in reaction to the Iran-backed group’s attack on Israel’s army on Sunday.
