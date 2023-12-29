Three men and one woman hanged on charges of ‘moharebeh’ – or waging war against GodIsrael-Gaza war – live updatesIran has announced it has hanged four people it claims were engaged in “sabotage” on behalf of Israel.They were executed in Iran’s north-west province of West Azerbaijan, the judiciary’s Mizan website reported. Continue reading…
