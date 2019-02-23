Iran says it has many options to neutralize ‘illegal’ U.S. sanctions: Tasnim

Iran said on Saturday it had many options to neutralize the reimposition of U.S. sanctions on its oil exports, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that Tehran’s regional influence could not be curbed as demanded by Washington.
