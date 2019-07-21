Iran says it is ready for any scenario, warns of escalating UK tension

Iran’s envoy to Britain on Sunday urged the UK to contain “domestic political forces” which he said wanted to escalate tension between the two countries amid the capture of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf by Iran.
