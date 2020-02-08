Iran says it is ready to mediate between Turkey and Syria

Iran is ready to help Turkey and Syria resolve their differences over the nearly nine-year-old war in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that Tehran backs the sovereignty of its key regional ally Damascus.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- In tweets, Trump defends ouster of ‘insubordinate’ NSC aide Vindman - February 8, 2020
- In tweet, Trump defends ouster of ‘insubordinate’ NSC aide Alexander Vindman - February 8, 2020
- American dies of coronavirus in China; five Britons infected at French ski resort - February 8, 2020