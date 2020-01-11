Iran says it shot down Ukrainian plane in ‘disastrous mistake’

Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard in a “disastrous mistake”, saying air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.
