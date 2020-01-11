Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defences were fired in error while on alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S., China agree to have semi-annual talks aimed a reforms, resolving disputes: WSJ - January 11, 2020
- Death toll in Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 15 - January 11, 2020
- Iran says its military shot down Ukrainian plane in ‘disastrous mistake’ - January 11, 2020