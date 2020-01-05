Iran says no limits on enrichment, stepping further from 2015 deal: TV

Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, but it would continue to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Boeing, FAA reviewing wiring issue on grounded 737 MAX - January 5, 2020
- Iraqi officials working to implement resolution on foreign troop withdrawal: PM - January 5, 2020
- Iraq militia leader says if U.S. troops stay they will be occupiers - January 5, 2020