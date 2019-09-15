Iran says U.S. bases and aircraft carriers within range of its missiles: Tasnim

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Sunday that U.S. bases and aircraft carriers in the region were within range of Iranian missiles after the U.S. accused Iran of leading attacks on Saudi oil plants, raising tensions in the Middle East.
