Iran says U.S. has no legal basis to sign agreement about Afghanistan

The United States has no legal standing to sign an agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, referring to a deal signed between Washington and the insurgent group on Saturday.
