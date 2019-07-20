Iran says UK-flagged tanker ‘ignored distress call,’ taken to Bander Abbas

Iran has taken a British-flagged oil tanker it seized in the Strait of Hormuz to Bandar Abbas port, where it and its crew will remain while an investigation into the vessel’s conduct is carried out, Iran’s Fars news agency said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK’s Hunt says Iran may be on ‘dangerous path’ after seizing tanker - July 20, 2019
- U.S. lawmakers demand Puerto Rico governor resign as protests roil island - July 20, 2019
- AT&T drops CBS channels from its cable systems - July 20, 2019