Iran seeks to examine downed plane’s black boxes itself: report

Iran is trying to analyze the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the state IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, denying a report that a decision had been taken to send the plane’s recorders to Ukraine.
