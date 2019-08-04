Iran seizes a foreign oil tanker in Gulf smuggling fuel to some Arab states: TV

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps has seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab states, Iran’s state TV reported, adding that seven sailors onboard of the tanker had been detained.
