Iran protested on Friday to a Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran over the assassination of the Iranian Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani, state television reported.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Soleimani was Iran’s celebrity soldier, spearhead in Middle East - January 3, 2020
- Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani: TV - January 3, 2020
- Iran’s Khamenei says anti-U.S. resistance to increase after Soleimani death: TV - January 3, 2020